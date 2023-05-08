Entries must be received by Wednesday, June 7 for the 26th annual Chuck Gates Memorial golf tournament to be held at Sun Valley Golf Course. The benefit is scheduled for Sunday, June 11.
This year’s tournament on the Trail Creek course is dedicated to the memory of Barbara Gehrke of Hailey, a long-time supporter.
Cost is $150 per person, or $90 for full Sun Valley Golf Course members. It includes box lunch along with the post-tourney awards ceremony and raffle drawing on the Clubhouse deck at Sun Valley.
The golf tournament raises money for junior golf and hockey in the Wood River Valley and other youth causes, including scholarships for Wood River High students. The Chuck Gates Youth Golf Endowment (CGYGE) was first established in 2002.
Up to 30 foursomes will “tee it high and let it fly,” which was Gates’ motto, on June 11 at 1:30 p.m. for the shotgun start of the best-ball scramble tournament. A passionate golfer, Gates died in 1997 at 51. He started Ketchum’s first radio station, KRMR, and was a co-founder of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Phone entries will be taken. Questions can be directed to Will Spiller at 208-721-2139 or John Kearney at 309-0434. Make checks payable to Chuck Gates Memorial, CGYGE, P.O. Box 31, Sun Valley, ID 83353.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In