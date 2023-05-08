Chuck Gates (copy)

The annual event supported junior golf in the Wood River Valley along with scholarships for Wood River High School students. The Kearney family were all smiles despite the weather in 2022.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Entries must be received by Wednesday, June 7 for the 26th annual Chuck Gates Memorial golf tournament to be held at Sun Valley Golf Course. The benefit is scheduled for Sunday, June 11.

This year’s tournament on the Trail Creek course is dedicated to the memory of Barbara Gehrke of Hailey, a long-time supporter.

Cost is $150 per person, or $90 for full Sun Valley Golf Course members. It includes box lunch along with the post-tourney awards ceremony and raffle drawing on the Clubhouse deck at Sun Valley.

