Mountain Rides Bus

Mountain Rides’ new zero-emissions battery electric buses stand to eliminate over 1,100 tons of CO2 emissions annually, according to Executive Director Wally Morgus.

 Courtesy photo

Join Earth Day Fest from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hailey Town Center (116 S. River Street) on Saturday, April 23. Activates will include a 5K Fun Run and vehicle displays showcasing Mountain Rides’ new electric bus, local e-cars and e-bikes. This event is held in part by the Climate Action Coalition of the Wood River Valley. More Earth Day events include a class on composting from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. presented the St. Thomas’ Green Team and various programs at the nearby Blaine County Courthouse from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. For more details, go to www.cacwrv.org.

