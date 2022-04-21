Join Earth Day Fest from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hailey Town Center (116 S. River Street) on Saturday, April 23. Activates will include a 5K Fun Run and vehicle displays showcasing Mountain Rides’ new electric bus, local e-cars and e-bikes. This event is held in part by the Climate Action Coalition of the Wood River Valley. More Earth Day events include a class on composting from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. presented the St. Thomas’ Green Team and various programs at the nearby Blaine County Courthouse from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. For more details, go to www.cacwrv.org.
Celebrate Earth Day Fest at Hailey Town Center
- By Express Staff
