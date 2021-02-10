Hailey’s inaugural snow-carving festival got underway this weekend. Teams of artists have been hard at work shaving down large blocks of ice on West Croy Street, just outside the Hailey Public Library. None of the artists are using any power tools to create their elaborate sculptures and some—perhaps most notably the Rubik’s cube—are using paints to add a pop of color to proceedings. Passersby can visit the works of winter art, and head to the city of Hailey’s Facebook page to vote for their favorite one.Hailey’s inaugural snow-carving festival got underway this weekend. Teams of artists have been hard at work shaving down large blocks of ice on West Croy Street, just outside the Hailey Public Library. None of the artists are using any power tools to create their elaborate sculptures and some—perhaps most notably the Rubik’s cube—are using paints to add a pop of color to proceedings. Passersby can visit the works of winter art, and head to the city of Hailey’s Facebook page to vote for their favorite one.
