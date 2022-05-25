The 98th annual Carey High School graduation took place in the Blue Gym at Carey High School on Monday, May 23 at 7 p.m.
The ceremony was broadcast live on the Carey School-Carey Idaho Facebook page, in a Facebook Premiere. Those with Facebook pages watched the graduation ceremony that way.
The ceremony included speeches by Valedictorian Chase Bennion and Salutatorian Ally Colton. Carey graduated 21 seniors.
Following the ceremony, cake and cookies was served.
The graduation will also be posted on the Carey School website (careyk12.org) for viewing. For other questions, call the school at 208-578-5040.
Congratulations to all the seniors, and to all at Carey High School for a successful 2021-22 school year!
