With less than a month until election day candidates for District 26’s Senate seat, House Seat B, and Blaine County commissioner explained their views for voters Wednesday night in a virtual forum hosted by the Idaho Mountain Express. You can see the full video on the Express’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/nH7JyJFtOqk?t=25, or find recaps in today’s paper.
