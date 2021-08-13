The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has awarded a $500,000 grant to Camp Rainbow Gold to help the nonprofit serve children who have been diagnosed with cancer, as well as their families.
The funds are helping Camp Rainbow Gold remodel facilities on its new Camas County campus— called “Hidden Paradise”—so that kids and their families can enjoy “an escape from the rigors of their illnesses,” the Camp said in a statement.
“In times of great challenge, one of the greatest gifts that can be given is the gift of community, of laughter, and of safety,” said Steve Moore, executive director of M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. “A pediatric cancer diagnosis is one of the most difficult moments a family can endure. We are grateful for organizations like Camp Rainbow Gold that help bring community, light, and laughter to children and families in Idaho as they navigate such a challenging period, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to support their efforts.”
For nearly four decades, Camp Rainbow Gold has served kids with cancer and their families through its summer camp program. In 2019, Camp Rainbow Gold acquired its own camp property, a former golf course north of Fairfield, to host its camps and programs.
The grant from the Murdock Trust helped the nonprofit remodel multiple buildings and cabins to host approximately 120 kids and their families, beginning this summer.
“We know how important our camps and programs are to the kids and families we serve – and how important it’s been to find a permanent place for us to call home,” said Elizabeth Lizberg, CEO/executive director of Camp Rainbow Gold. “It took a big group effort to make the camp happen in our new space this summer, and with their funding, Murdock was truly the icing on the cake.”
The grant to Camp Rainbow Gold reflects Murdock Trust’s continued investment in the Pacific Northwest, states a press release. The foundation has contributed $62 million to nonprofits serving communities in Idaho and $1.2 billion in the region overall since 1975. This includes nearly $8 million since 2016 to camps like Camp Rainbow Gold.
The Murdock Trust was created by the will of the late Melvin J. (Jack) Murdock. It provides grants to organizations in five states of the Pacific Northwest—Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington—that seek to “strengthen the region’s educational, spiritual and cultural base in creative and sustainable ways,” states a press release.
For more information about Camp Rainbow Gold go to: www.camprainbowgold.org.
