Camas County High School graduated its class of 2022 at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Camas County High School in Fairfield.
In all, Camas graduated 15 seniors. Camas County’s graduating class is Ashly Botz, Robert Boyd, Jr., Breken Clarke, Naomi Fredrickson, Bria Frostenson, Lillian Griffith, Wyatt Harris, Sierra Jones, Dawson Kramer, Ashley LaRoche, Susan Newton, Xyler Niehay, Leslie Staley, Laura Thompson and Anevay Wilson.
Congratulations to all!
Camas County High School is at 610 Soldier Rd, Fairfield 83327. For more information, call 208-764-2472.
