Camas County High School of Fairfield, like secondary schools across Idaho, has come up with creative ways to celebrate its graduating seniors while adhering to COVID-19 pandemic social distancing rules.
The original graduation date before the current health cri-sis was Saturday, May 9. Camas County will still mark that date on Saturday, May 9 with a “Graduation Matters” parade at 1 p.m. along Main Street.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s has extended Idaho’s re-opening in phases during May and June. The rescheduled Camas County graduation ceremony is now planned for Friday, June 19 at 2 p.m. It will be closed to the public. A live-streaming option is being considered.
This year, there are nine graduates, five girls and four boys.
They are Aisha Bree Clarke, Ashli Brooke Larsen, Greydon Archer Niehay, Dawsen Todd Rasmussen, Shelby Lynn Sanders, Trey Earl Smith, Colby Christopher Thompson, Ashlynn Brett Whittle and Priscilla Rose Williamson.
Valedictorian is Shelby Sanders and salutatorian is Ashlynn Whittle. Shelby is applying to the College of Southern Idaho nursing program and would also like to become an EMT to help others. Ashlynn will study physical therapy at BYU-Idaho.
Congratulations to all the seniors!
