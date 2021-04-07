This skiing banana braved the slippery slopes this past Saturday as the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation held its 24th annual Janss Pro-Am race on Baldy. Costumes were required for this major fundraising extravaganza—what SVSEF dubbed the “Boulderdash” this year. Racers could register for several different events in this reimagined event, which carried on under various health precautions and safety guidelines.
