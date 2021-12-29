Sun Valley Christmas Eve Ice Show
Express photo by Willy Cook

Sun Valley Figure Skating Club members Georgia Achilles, left, Hannah McEntee and Kenley Bozzuto took center stage on Friday, Dec. 24, during Sun Valley's Christmas Eve Ice Show in the village. The trio shared the spotlight with international stars, including U.S. National Team Member Angela Wang and the pairing of Russian Master of Sport Natalia Zaitseva and U.S. Olympian Jeremy Barrett. After the performance, fans turned to Dollar Mountain for more Sun Valley's annual torchlight parade and fireworks show.

