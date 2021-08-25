21-08-25-Blaine County School First Day 23 Roland.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

Blaine County public schools rang in the 2021-22 academic year on Monday, bringing all students back to classrooms at once for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke the rhythms of in-person education some 18 months ago. This year, kids return full-time—to full classes—with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. After a contentious series of meetings last week, masks will be required in all school buildings. (For more on that, see Page 5.) Express photographer Roland Lane caught up with these young students at Alturas Elementry School, and captured other scenes from the first day of classes on Aug. 23. To see more of his photos, go to www.mtexpress.com/gallery.

Load comments