Longtime Wood River Valley resident Mary Austin Crofts died March 15 after decades of service and leadership in Blaine County.

After the death of community leader Mary Austin Crofts last week, family members, friends and Wood River Valley officials are mourning the unexpected loss and praising her life’s work and contributions to Blaine County.

Crofts died Wednesday, March 15, in Boise of complications from a heart attack and stroke. She was 73.

She was discovered in distress in her Ketchum home three days earlier by a family member and was airlifted to a Boise hospital.

