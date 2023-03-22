After the death of community leader Mary Austin Crofts last week, family members, friends and Wood River Valley officials are mourning the unexpected loss and praising her life’s work and contributions to Blaine County.
Crofts died Wednesday, March 15, in Boise of complications from a heart attack and stroke. She was 73.
She was discovered in distress in her Ketchum home three days earlier by a family member and was airlifted to a Boise hospital.
“Mary was a mover, a shaker, and a doer who left a legacy for this community, and she was also creative, fun loving and a wonderful friend to the many people she connected with throughout her life,” longtime friend and valley resident Carol Waller said in a written statement Friday. “She cherished her family, spending time in nature, her beloved birds and devoted dogs. We all will miss her deeply.”
After establishing herself as a successful advertising executive, Crofts was hired to be the executive director of the Blaine County Recreation District in 1984. In that role, she worked with others to coordinate a “rails to trails” initiative that turned the defunct Union Pacific railroad line between Bellevue and Ketchum into a multi-use, non-motorized, paved public path that today is the centerpiece of a ranging trails system.
In leading the BCRD for 20 years, Crofts also coordinated planning of other trails in the valley and was part of efforts to save public access to Galena Lodge—the historic recreational and social gathering site north of Ketchum—and the surrounding land. She was instrumental in efforts to bring Galena Lodge operations under the umbrella of the BCRD and to establish the Galena Advisory Committee.
“We wouldn’t have had the Wood River Trails system, Blaine County Aquatic Center, the North Valley Trails, the Harriman Trail, numerous parks and parking access to public lands without Mary Austin Crofts,” said Keith Perry, former chairman of the BCRD board.
After Crofts left the BCRD, she served as chair of the Committee to Save the Bike Path when a $3.5 million tax levy was needed to repave the Wood River Trails, Perry noted.
Ryan Crofts, her longtime stepson who said he considers Crofts his “Mom,” said Crofts was an athletic woman who taught him how to swim and enjoy the outdoors. He and his brother, Tyler—Crofts’ second stepson through marriage to their father, Kim Crofts—spent considerable time traveling and in the outdoors with Crofts, Ryan Crofts said. Together, they went hiking, fishing and camping, he said, and took trips to places such as Yellowstone National Park and the coast of Oregon.
“She showed me the world. I wouldn’t be me without her,” Ryan Crofts said. “We weren’t sitting at home. We were taking five-mile hikes, 12-mile hikes.”
From 2009-2016, Crofts was the executive director of the Trailing of the Sheep Cultural Heritage Center, which organizes the annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival in the Wood River Valley. Crofts is credited with growing the festival’s events lineup and attendance.
The festival—which studies have indicated has a local economic impact of more than $4 million—has been recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fall Festivals in the World” by MSN Travel and among the “Top 7 Fall Festivals” by National Geographic.
Blaine County ranchers John and Diane Josephy Peavey, founders of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival, credited Crofts with bringing the event out of difficult times and into the spotlight.
“As the festival’s director in its mid-life, she took on this growing event whose future at the time admittedly was in jeopardy,” they said in a written statement. “She reshaped it here and there, beginning the serious move to the professional and inspiring weekend we know today.”
The Peaveys said Crofts’ heart, love of the south-central Idaho landscape and appreciation of working ranchers guided her ability to make the festival a success.
“Our time together was a gift and we are so grateful to have known Mary,” they said. “She will be missed but remembered lovingly by all of us.”
Crofts’ later roles included advertising, marketing and fundraising for the nonprofit Crisis Hotline and executive director of The Chamber of Hailey & the Wood River Valley. She also served as president of the Idaho Recreation and Parks Association.
Former Blaine County Commissioner Sarah Michael said she considers herself fortunate to have worked with Crofts on two projects in Blaine County: the Wood River Wolf Project—which works to limit conflicts between wolves, people and livestock—and a campaign to establish first-responder housing in the middle Wood River Valley.
“Mary’s communications, leadership, management and fundraising skills made a big difference whenever she got involved and she will be terribly missed,” Michael said.
Crofts was also an author. Her 2012 memoir, “The Love of My Life: One Woman’s Journey of the Heart,” described her life with Kim Crofts and their family. The story includes the couple’s retirement to Panama, where, in September 2008, Kim Crofts was murdered in their home. Crofts was initially treated as a suspect before the perpetrators were found and she returned to the Wood River Valley.
In 2021, Crofts created a coffee-table book titled “The Wood River Trail System, A Legacy Project,” which describes the past, present and potential future of the Wood River Trails system. Some of her friends and colleagues intend to try to get the book published in her honor, Michael said.
Crofts’ work was acknowledged by numerous awards. They include: the Alexander Calder Conservation Award, Sun Valley-Ketchum Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year, Idaho Recreation and Parks Association Fellowship Award, State of Idaho Outstanding Achievement in Recreation & Tourism, and the Idaho Trails Achievement Award.
Crofts is survived by her stepson Tyler Crofts, his wife, Kodi, and their sons, Cooper, Isaac and Oakley; and her stepson Ryan Crofts, his daughter, Aria Crofts, and his companion, Alexis Duvall. She is also survived by a great-granddaughter, Sadie Crofts.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled in the summer, the family stated. ￼
