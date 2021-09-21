The year 2020 marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women’s suffrage. Thanks to advocacy such as Abigail Scott Duniway’s work in Hailey during the late 1800s, Idaho was the fourth state to give women the right to vote.
This Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m., the William G. Pomeroy Foundation will honor the Blaine County Historical Museum with a marker as a part of its National Votes for Women Trail project with the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites.
The New York private grant-making foundation originally reached out to the museum to find an appropriate location for the large, cast iron historic marker in Hailey. Together, they came to the conclusion that the Blaine County Historical Museum was the perfect spot.
The museum stands just north of Mountain West Bank, which used to be the Hailey Theatre, where Duniway gave a lecture in 1887. The museum also sits diagonally from an old house where Duniway stayed, which stands to this day.
Museum Director Rebecca Cox had already prepared in-depth research on Duniway for a planned centennial celebration last year, which fell through because of the COVID pandemic. This event recognizing the historic marker gives her a chance to put that preparation to good use.
“There’s a lot of things we can possibly take for granted that we forget how these things came about,” Cox said. “I’m excited to have a permanent picture as a reminder that it wasn’t that long ago that there weren’t equal rights.”
On Thursday, Idaho State Historical Society State Historian HannaLore Hein will deliver a speech on women’s suffrage and Duniway’s presence in Hailey.
The event is free. Light refreshments will be provided.
