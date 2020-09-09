Blaine County School District students got back in the classroom on Tuesday for the first time since they were sent home for remote learning in mid-March. New COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced throughout the school district, including the requirement of masks for students and staff. Under the new learning model, half of all students will attend school in-person on Monday and Wednesday, with the other half attending Tuesday and Thursday. All students will learn from home on Friday.
