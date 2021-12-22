With the help of other local groups, the Blaine County Education Foundation awarded a record 65 grants worth more than $80,000 to local teachers in 2021, the organization announced on Dec. 19.
These grants are intended to provide financial support for educational materials that would normally be outside the teachers’ allotted budgets, according to the BCEF, nonprofit organization that focuses on community resources and raising funds for students of the Blaine County School District. All requests for this year were over $3,000, and the majority of the applications were for curriculum support. The Foundation expects that the materials purchased with these grants will support and nurture student learning for years to come, Executive Director Kristy Heitzman said in the announcement.
These grants are gifted to the foundation and are intended to provide new educational materials and resources for staff members who bring “innovative ideas, concepts and enrichment” in order to maximize learning opportunities for their students, Heitzman said.
This year, the organization received the most applications for these grants to date and also distributed the largest dollar amount of given grants in BCEF history. Money from the grants reached every school in the district, the Foundation said. Purchases included a new vision screener for school nurses, and model rockets to help high schoolers learn about the Pythagorean Theorem.
“Thanks to the support of our donors and grants from community foundations such as the Wood River Women’s Foundation and the Nicholas Martin Jr. Family Foundation, BCEF has awarded over $80,000 worth of materials to classroom teachers and schools to support students,” Heitzman said in a statement. ￼
