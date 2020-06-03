Camp Big Wood is back this summer, with some extra precautions in light of COVID-19.
The Big Wood School camp, which runs from June 8 through August 21, is open to children who are at least 18 months old and up to 5 years old. Both full- and half-day options are available.
Over the course of the summer, campers will take field trips, make art and crafts, play games, do some kid-friendly cooking, and enjoy some “moving and grooving with music,” according to the Big Wood School website.
Each week of the camp has a different theme, starting with “Flower Power” and ending with “Sun Valley Summer.” In the weeks between, campers will learn about “Growing and Gardening,” take part in a weeklong “Summer Beach Bash,” and enjoy life “Down on the Farm.” Other themes include “Out of This World,” an outer space theme, “Wild Wild West,” “Sun Valley Olympics,” “Gone Camping,” and “Construction is Cool.”
To keep campers and staff safe, the camp has limited enrollment this year, with spots available on a first-come, first-served basis. Campers must pre-register by the week or month; partial week attendance and daily drop-ins are not allowed.
Campers will be divided into small groups of 10 children or less, and staggered schedules will minimize contact between the different groups. Hikes and other outdoor exploration field trips will be limited.
Other safety measures, including new drop-off and pick-up procedures and sanitation requirements, can be found on the Big Wood School’s Facebook page.
To learn more, call 208-726-9053 or email director Kim Piggins at kimpiggins@pcbw.org.
