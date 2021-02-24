21-02-24 Christina Potters Ice Pond Atkinson's park 2 Roland.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

Young hockey player Locke Vanbragt of Ketchum made the most of Christina Potters ice rink’s last weekend on Saturday, Feb. 20. With temperatures rising into the mid-40s this week, the city of Ketchum closed the temporary skating rink in Atkinson Park on Monday. The rink was open for 74 days for the 2020-21 winter season—its second-longest run to date.

