Young hockey player Locke Vanbragt of Ketchum made the most of Christina Potters ice rink’s last weekend on Saturday, Feb. 20. With temperatures rising into the mid-40s this week, the city of Ketchum closed the temporary skating rink in Atkinson Park on Monday. The rink was open for 74 days for the 2020-21 winter season—its second-longest run to date.
