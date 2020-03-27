In a page out of Italy’s playbook, Ketchum citizens took to their balconies Wednesday night and sang the words to a Police song, “Don’t Stand So Close To Me,” along with a KECH simulcast. People in Italy and other countries have bonded musically during national quarantine, playing music and singing together outside while lockdown is in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured above is the Desler family—from left, Ethan, Rowan, Keri and Michael—on their West Ketchum balcony. Approximately 20 people were outside at the bottom of Sixth Street singing under event organizer Nick Harman’s deck.

