The little white building is easy to miss in Bellevue, but if you take the time to stop and go inside, it is full of history of the small mining town on the southern edge of the Wood River Valley.

“The sole purpose of this building is to tell our history, and we made it a mission to save it back in the 1990s,” said Melanie Dahl, a volunteer for the Bellevue Historical Society who runs the museum.

The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day, although Dahl leaves her phone number on the door and can easily come let in curious visitors during the off season.

Bellevue Museum 3

The Bellevue Historical Society Museum has many documents from the beginning of the town’s founding in 1880, including bank books and more on display.
Bellevue Museum 4

The Bellevue Historical Society Museum has clothes on display of what children at the turn of the century wore.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments