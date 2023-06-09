The little white building is easy to miss in Bellevue, but if you take the time to stop and go inside, it is full of history of the small mining town on the southern edge of the Wood River Valley.
“The sole purpose of this building is to tell our history, and we made it a mission to save it back in the 1990s,” said Melanie Dahl, a volunteer for the Bellevue Historical Society who runs the museum.
The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day, although Dahl leaves her phone number on the door and can easily come let in curious visitors during the off season.
The building that looks somewhat like a church, with a steeple and bell on top, was the town fire station before it was the town hall, according to Dahl. It was built in 1890, 10 years after the town was founded with 20 people. The building cost $240 to put up, according to the Idaho Heritage Trust. The bell rang out fires, and the building housed the fire hose and hose cart that were pulled by men.
When the fire station moved, the structure was used as storage until the City Council added on to it and held meetings there until the 1970s.
“There wasn’t a bathroom there, so I’m sure the trees got watered a lot,” Dahl laughed.
The museum opened Mother’s Day weekend in 1996 with a quilt show, Dahl said.
A lot of work had to be done before they could start using the building as a museum. Dahl said there was an old car inside, and one of the walls was bowed and had to be restructured.
“A few people sweeping what they thought was just random garbage and trash on the floor, noticed the papers were actually handwritten minutes from the original council meetings in 1881-1882. Thankfully, they were saved,” Dahl said.
As they refurbished the inside, they found layer upon layer of wallpaper, some that had metallic features in it, which would reflect lamplight and make the room brighter in the evenings, Dahl said.
Once all the repairs were done, volunteers started printing out pictures from negatives that were donated by several families. Dick Beardsley was a Bellevue resident and a miner that had a wealth of negatives from the mining days out in Broadford, a former mining town west of Bellevue. While Broadford is no longer there, a photograph of the town hangs in the museum.
“Jack Davis held onto the negatives until we were ready to get them printed, and going through them was a task for sure,” Dahl said. “We have spent countless hours cataloguing and identifying people.”
There is a mining section of the museum that has a lot of artifacts from the mining days: tools and gear the miners wore. There is also a rock collection on loan, showcasing the many rocks and gems found in the area.
Many items in the collection are donations from local families, passed down through generations, such as old yearbooks from the Bellevue Public School, which was demolished in 1978. Currently, it is the site of the community park. There are lettermen jackets, school photos on the wall and information about the students who once attended.
There are also clothing items from kids at the turn of the century and toys from that era, including a hand wringer cast iron stove—the precursor to the Easy Bake Oven—which Crystal Uhrig Harper used to cook tiny potatoes, around 1912.
A dress worn by Lizzie Fowler in her wedding to Will Uhrig on July 3, 1890 is also on display, as a gift from their family.
Just behind City Hall sits the original jail, that was built in 1881. Dahl said it has been worked on to shore up the building, but when school kids come to tour the museum, the jail is their favorite part.
“Our amazing volunteers worked to ensure the structure wouldn’t fall down, they had to prop up the building and found where people jailed tried to dig out. There was a man and woman’s shoe and they found a coin from 1882,” Dahl said.
Also next to the museum is a cabin that was donated by George Kohler.
“A lot of the old homes were built around the foundation of a cabin,” Dahl said.
Even though the Bellevue Historical Museum isn’t on the National Register of Historic Places, which Dahl said she is considering applying for, they do have a historical district listed.
Several homes in Bellevue in the vicinity of Oak, Pine and Elm streets existed during the turn of the century. One of the fundraisers for the museum was a Historical Home and Garden Tour, which Dahl said she would love to do again, as it was very successful.
“The Larsen home on Second Street was said to have been a Sears Catalogue house, one of those kits you could buy and set up. Lorene Larsen was the last of her family to live in the house, and she was a lovely woman. She was the city clerk for a long time,” Dahl said.
Another home is the McNary Cabin that sits on the corner of Elm and Third streets. It was built with hand-hewn logs gathered from local cottonwood and aspen trees. The five room cabin was completed in 1881 and was the McNary home for 80 years before Joe and Teresa Bergin owned it. Teresa Bergin passed in 2019 at the age of 90. She was born in Hailey and a longtime Bellevue local, who was on the City Council and active at the museum, Dahl said.
The museum is always looking for volunteers and help with planning fundraising events, Dahl said. They operate on a very small budget and have a portion of their original fundraising dollars left since they are extremely frugal.
“The city pays for the utilities and we are so grateful to Webb Landscaping for donating their time and services for landscaping. We have had wonderful volunteers over the years,” Dahl said.
A lot of the “old timers” she met when she started the museum project in the mid-1990s have since passed, she added.
“I guess I’m the old-timer now, and we can always use young people energy to keep this going,” Dahl said.
For more information on the Old City Hall Museum visit bellevuehistoricalsociety.wordpress.com, or email oldcityhallmuseum@gmail.com. ￼
