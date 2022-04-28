The Bellevue Public Library will host a free community event called Día de los Niños—Day of the Children—on Saturday, April 30, from 1-4 p.m., at 117 E. Pine Street in Bellevue.
“El día de los niños/El día de los libros (Children’s Day/Book Day), often known simply as ‘Día,’ is a celebration of children, families and reading that culminates every year on April 30,” Bellevue Librarian Kristin Gearhart said. “Celebrated since 1925 throughout Mexico, Día emphasizes the importance of literacy and reading fun for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds through bilingual story times, family literacy fairs, community events and other programs that encourage family reading and increased understanding of other cultures.”
Gearhart said the event will take place “rain or shine” and include storytelling, crafts, face-painting, a Lego table, a bouncy house, pinatas and free book giveaways in both English and Spanish.
Día is a widely recognized initiative that emphasizes the importance of literacy for all children from all backgrounds. According to the Día website, it promotes a daily commitment to “linking children and their families to diverse books, languages and cultures.”
According to the initiative, the common goals of all Día programming are to:
- Celebrate children and connect them to the world of learning through books, stories and libraries.
- Nurture cognitive and literacy development in ways that honor and embrace a child’s home language and culture.
- Introduce families to community resources that provide opportunities for learning through multiple literacies.
- Recognize and respect culture, heritage and language as powerful tools for strengthening families and communities.
To learn more about Bellevue Public Library programs go to: bellevue.lili.org. ￼
