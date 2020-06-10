Mustard plants were in full bloom off Gannett Road in Bellevue last Saturday, June 6. These brilliantly yellow flowering plants are often harvested for mustard greens and mustard seeds, which can be turned into oil. Though stormy for some last weekend, that extra rainfall helped flora valley wide spring into their vibrant colors in time for the summer. Warmer temperatures foretell a season that, though it may be absent of most festivals and concerts, still offers plenty to celebrate.

Load comments