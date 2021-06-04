Local Forest Service officials and recreation advocates are preparing for another season teeming with trail users—and rescue operations.
Last summer’s crowds brought a high rate of emergency rescues due largely to a lack of preparedness for Idaho’s backcountry. Around Memorial Day weekend, Wood River Trails Coalition Executive Director Sara Gress and Ketchum Fire Department Capt. Miles Canfield shared some pointers with the Express on how to stay out of trouble, and how to get found more easily if something goes wrong.
Canfield’s department responded to 16 emergencies near Ketchum during July and August last year. The department responded to calls from nearly an equal number of locals and visitors, most of whom suffered from broken bones and other serious injuries.
“At least five involved air ambulances,” Canfield said. “I was surprised at the number which involved dehydration.”
Mountain biking injuries topped the list, with hikers and horse riders coming in second and third. A high number of biking injuries took place in Greenhorn Canyon, especially on Imperial Gulch Trail.
“To my recollection, everyone who crashed [a bike] did have a helmet on,” Canfield said. “A Heidelberg Trail rider likely saved their brain by wearing one. Rider abilities ran the gamut from beginner to expert.”
Canfield said it’s important to let someone know where they’re going before a ride or hike.
“For the locals, be specific,” Canfield said. “‘Out Greenhorn’ is a much bigger area than say ‘Lodgepole to Mahoney,’ and give them an estimated time of arrival for when you will be back and a time when they should get worried.”
Canfield and Gress advise downloading a cell phone app that will provide a location in case a rescue is needed. But if should never be assumed that cell phone coverage will be available. The first order of business should be to take a photo of the trailhead map before setting out so as not to get lost.
“Know how to get your position—latitude and longitude—from your phone,” Canfield said. “If there’s an emergency and you have an InReach or Spot [satellite communicators], don’t just text your friends with it, activate the emergency button.”
Gress, who also is a firefighter/EMT with Wood River Fire & Rescue, said it’s important to be prepared for bad weather as it can change rapidly in the mountains, and to pack as though you could be out overnight, with extra clothing, food, water and a headlamp.
“Better to be prepared than find yourself wanting those items you left in the car,” she said. “Remember that you’re in a high-altitude area. You will get dehydrated and tire more quickly than areas closer to sea level. Know your limits. Be honest with yourself about your physical abilities.”
Gress said the Backcountry SOS cell phone app, which works with text messages at low cell coverage, can be helpful in transmitting a location in case of trouble. She also recommends planning for the worst if you plan to spend a good deal of time in the backcountry.
“Invest in an air ambulance membership,” she said. “Sixty-five dollars a year could save you $30,000 for a rescue.”
