Kids between the ages of 1 and 18 can get free food through the Blaine County School District this summer.
Snacks and meals are still available at three locations throughout the Wood River Valley through a federal program, which started for the season in June. Children do not need to be BCSD students to receive a meal.
The program runs Monday through Friday at the following times and locations:
- BCSD Community Campus at 1050 Fox Acres Road in Hailey through August
- 9:00-9:30 a.m. for a morning snack
- 12:00-12:30 p.m. for lunch
- Alturas Elementary School at 1111 Alturas Elementary Lane in Hailey through July 30
- 8:15-8:45 a.m. for breakfast
- 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for lunch
- Bellevue Elementary School at 305 N. 5th St. in Bellevue through July 30
- 8:15-8:45 a.m. for breakfast
- 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. for lunch
“Curbside meals will be prepared and packaged for pickup and are meant to be eaten off-site,” the school district said. “The meals may contain ready-to-eat foods, refrigerated items, or frozen foods that require heating before being consumed. Heating and handling instructions will be provided when necessary.”
