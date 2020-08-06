The Blaine County Recreation District is extending its summer day camp for an additional three weeks due to changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the school district’s delay of the start of the school year Sept. 8. The BCRD will be offering a camp extension for a limited number of children, Monday through Thursday, Aug. 17 through Sept. 3. Registration is required in advance and children can enroll in multiple weeks at a time. Weekly prices are $120 per week before tax. Camp hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The BCRD will continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocol and campers will be assigned to small groups of 12 children. Registration is open now on a first-come first-served basis. For more information or to register, visit bcrd.org or call 208-578-2273.
Breaking News
BCRD extends summer day camp
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Idaho sheep industry is in ‘deep trouble’
- School board member resigns citing ‘bullying culture’
- The Roundup: Monday, Aug. 3
- One person shot dead in Custer County
- Antibody testing resumes in Ketchum
- Wildfire contained near Shoshone
- Fairfield man sentenced to 17 years for fatal accident
- The Roundup: Tuesday, Aug. 4
- The Roundup: Friday, July 31
- Michael A. Hanley
Images
Commented
- Sheriff declines Ketchum’s invite for public discussion on police practices (47)
- Businesses fight back against ‘Ketchum Autonomous Zone’ (46)
- Ketchum faces lawsuit over Fourth Street closure (42)
- Courts must end democracy’s worst nightmare (31)
- BCSD prepares for fall as governor pushes to open schools (29)
- Masks do not mean a loss of freedom (21)
- Blaine County faces severe drought conditions (21)
- School board member resigns citing ‘bullying culture’ (21)
- Blaine braces for second wave (20)
- Republicans call for party unity to turn District 26 red (19)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In