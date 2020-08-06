BCRD Camp

The BCRD plans to extend its summer camp after the school board postponed the start of the school year until Sept. 8.

The Blaine County Recreation District is extending its summer day camp for an additional three weeks due to changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the school district’s delay of the start of the school year Sept. 8. The BCRD will be offering a camp extension for a limited number of children, Monday through Thursday, Aug. 17 through Sept. 3. Registration is required in advance and children can enroll in multiple weeks at a time. Weekly prices are $120 per week before tax. Camp hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The BCRD will continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocol and campers will be assigned to small groups of 12 children. Registration is open now on a first-come first-served basis. For more information or to register, visit bcrd.org or call 208-578-2273.

