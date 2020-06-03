In its 26th year, the Blaine County Recreation District (BCRD) Summer Camp program continues to offer recreation-based activities, outdoor fun and arts and crafts for kids entering grades 1-6.
Registration for the 11-week summer program started May 13. BCRD board of directors approved summer camps May 4, incorporating social distancing protocols and health precautions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
BCRD advertises its 2020 Summer Camps headquartered at the Community Campus in Hailey as taking place in a safe and clean environment, featuring small, mini-camp groups each week.
Safety protocols include keeping small “pods” of a limited number of kids in separate homerooms to limit outside contact. Camp takes place Mondays through Thursdays, leaving Friday to properly disinfect and clean all spaces.
Counseling staff and campers will be directed to exercise stringent hand-sanitizing practices and adhere to protocols for screening potential coronavirus cases, BCRD has stated.
Starting Monday, June 1 and continuing through Thursday, Aug. 13, weekly camps will be held Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Swimming isn’t offered this year, because the county pool is closed.
Explorer Day Camp is for children entering grades 1-2. Discovery Day Camp is for those entering grades 3-4. And Challenger Day Camp is for children entering grades 5-6.
Registration is needed in advance. There are no daily drop-ins. For instance, registration for the next week of camp closes the Friday before.
Weekly themes are Summer Olympics for June 8-11; Space for June 15-18; Ancient Worlds for June 22-25; Celebrate Freedom for June 29-July 2; The “Magic” of Camp for July 6-9; Into the Wilds for July 13-16; Summer Sports for July 20-23; Hollywood for July 27-30; Explore Idaho for Aug. 3-6; and Be the Miracle for Aug. 10-13.
Registration is available online. Cost is $120 weekly plus tax, or $1,232 for the entire 11-week summer. Scholarships are available.
For more information visit bcrd.org or call 208-578-2273. You can email Kellee Blondell at kblondell@bcrd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In