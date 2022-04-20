The 2021-2022 Sun Valley ski season was truly festive: It started on Thanksgiving, peaked on Christmas and ended on a sunny Easter Sunday. The concluding weekend showcased the full range of weather—and costumes—as fun-loving skiers and riders savored powder, smiled through sleet and basked in welcome sunshine. Saturday was cold, snowy, even rainy with a crisp breeze that chilled revelers who skimped on warmth for style for the annual Baldy Bash party. Sunday was the total opposite—a sunny, beautiful spring day with summer overtones.
One of the most creatively dressed groups was the “Lawn Ornaments,” top, highlighted by a flamboyance of flamingos with a scattering of gnomes for good luck.
Max Coursey and Becca Dow took brief refuge from Saturday’s snow inside Warm Springs Lodge.
Would you buy cookies from these snowblading Girl Scouts? Something about the troop looked suspect, but had as much fun as anyone on the hill.
On Saturday, Lauren Moore showed that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, channeling local skier Harlan Collins by skiing with a stuffed version of his unlucky deer, destined for the stew pot.
