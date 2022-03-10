Tuesday was International Women's Day—and, as luck would have it, Wood River Fire & Rescue was able to celebrate with all-female duty crew. Pictured here, from left to right, are firefighters Colleen Quindlen, Sara Gress, Rika Pere and Lieutenant Erin Griffith.
"None of our full-time members with many years with Wood River Fire & Rescue can recall ever having this having happened," Wood River Fire Chief Ron Bateman told the Express. "Personally, in 24 years of full-time service from Indiana to Colorado to Idaho, I've never seen it happened either.
"This is something unique to and pretty amazing about fire and emergency services in the valley."
