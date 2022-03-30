Art Clay, left, and Ben Finley
Express photo by Roland Lane

The International Skiing History Association’s Skiing History Week culminated Saturday night with a group of 11 athletes, coaches and snowsport icons earning enshrinement into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. By the end of the night, Alison Owen, Greg Stump, Hank Tauber, Kristean Porter, Kit Deslauriers, Jim Niehues, Johnny Spillane, Scott Brooksbank, Art Clay, Ben Finley, and Sun Valley’s own Bobbie Burns all took their places in the hall. Below, Nordic Combined world champion Johnny Spillane enjoys the evening with his family. Above, National Brotherhood of Skiers co-founders Art Clay, left, and Ben Finley, right, deliver their acceptance speech.

Johnny Spillane
