Some 170 golfers and dozens of other benefactors took a swing at cancer last week in Sun Valley, helping to raise more than $1.4 million to support research at renowned cancer centers in Idaho and Minnesota.

From Aug. 17-20, the annual Killebrew-Thompson Memorial event offered participants a welcome barbecue, a golf tournament, an auction gala, outdoor activities and the Concert for a Cure, a rock concert at the Sun Valley Pavilion to wrap up the affair. Proceeds from the fundraising events support cancer research and clinical trials at the Boise-based St. Luke’s Cancer Institute and the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota, in Minneapolis.

Supported by 40 sponsors from around the country and more than 30 volunteers, the event at Sun Valley Resort raised a record-high $1.4 million at its auction gala Friday night, which was attended by 280 people.

Right: Spurred on by longtime newscaster Mark Johnson, David Pyle bids on a diamond necklace from local jeweler Barry Peterson.

