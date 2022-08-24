Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
August 24, 2022
You cannot be serious! In a surprise appearance, tennis legend John McEnroe joins auctioneer Larry Flynn to fire up bidders during the Killebrew-Thompson Memorial gala on Friday, Aug. 19. The top bidders won tickets to the final match at Wimbledon, plus a chance to play against the seven-time Grand Slam champ, and entry to his house party following the tournament.
Some 170 golfers and dozens of other benefactors took a swing at cancer last week in Sun Valley, helping to raise more than $1.4 million to support research at renowned cancer centers in Idaho and Minnesota.
From Aug. 17-20, the annual Killebrew-Thompson Memorial event offered participants a welcome barbecue, a golf tournament, an auction gala, outdoor activities and the Concert for a Cure, a rock concert at the Sun Valley Pavilion to wrap up the affair. Proceeds from the fundraising events support cancer research and clinical trials at the Boise-based St. Luke’s Cancer Institute and the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota, in Minneapolis.
Supported by 40 sponsors from around the country and more than 30 volunteers, the event at Sun Valley Resort raised a record-high $1.4 million at its auction gala Friday night, which was attended by 280 people.
“Our auction gala was nothing short of amazing,” said Hannah Stauts, Killebrew-Thompson Memorial executive director. “Our donors didn’t just break records, they completely shattered them. … We’ll be able to donate more money than ever to cancer research, and our beneficiaries will leverage it five to seven times with other matching funds.
“The impact this has on the future of cancer research and patients’ lives is unbelievable.”
The four-day event featured 9-year-old cancer survivor Paislee Magee, who volunteered to hand out name tags, sell raffle tickets and even model a piece of jewelry at the auction gala. Among the celebrities at the event, tennis icon John McEnroe made a surprise appearance.
Stauts said the organization is still tallying the numbers from the Concert for a Cure on Saturday, which featured Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours ATL.
“It was exciting to see every seat in the Pavilion full and so many lawn-goers willing to brave the rain,” Stauts said. “[The band] drove across the country to support our cause and put on an incredible show. Rumours ATL was everything I’d hoped for and more!”
Doug Oppenheimer, Killebrew-Thompson Memorial board chairman, thanked donors, as well as the organization’s staff and volunteers.
“This year marks the 46th anniversary of the event, which is one of the longest running, if not the longest, charity golf event in the nation,” he noted.
The event was started as the Danny Thompson Memorial in Sun Valley in 1977 to honor Danny Thompson, a Minnesota Twins shortstop who was diagnosed with leukemia at age 26, after playing one season for the Twins. He played two more seasons while undergoing treatment but died from the disease at 29, in 1976.
Twins star and future Hall-of-Famer Harmon Killebrew, an Idaho native, helped start the tournament to fund leukemia research. Following Killebrew’s death from esophageal cancer in 2011, the event was rebranded to include his name.
Prior to this year’s event in Sun Valley, the Killebrew-Thompson Memorial organization had donated some $20 million for cancer research. ￼
