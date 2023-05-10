Beer and soda bottles, used face masks and grocery bags, candy wrappers and dirty socks—my son Reagan and I found them all at Nelson Field on Saturday, May 6, as part of the Environmental Resource Center’s 27th annual Clean Sweep event.
Each year as the snow melts away and the trash stays behind, the nonprofit enlists volunteers to scour the valley for litter as part of its long-tenured cleanup program.
We started the morning at Hop Porter Park in Hailey, along with the other teams getting registered. My son was very excited about the free doughnuts. There were three starting points for Clean Sweep: Hop Porter, the ERC office in Ketchum and Memorial Park in Bellevue.
The annual event attracted 62 participants in Ketchum, 66 in Hailey, and 40 in Bellevue, according to ERC officials.
“This was my first year organizing Clean Sweep, and I couldn’t believe how generous local businesses were with their donations,” said Trish Kerner, ERC Program Coordinator. “I saw first hand how the donuts, coffee, and lunch certificates put a smile across everyone’s face. It is great to be in a community where local businesses are excited to give back and support events like this.”
Atkinsons’ donated delicious donuts and Hailey Coffee Co. in Ketchum, Black Owl Coffee in Hailey, and Coffee Corner in Bellevue each provided the coffee that kept the participants going, Kerner said. KB’s also donated lunch certificates for the Clean Sweep participants to enjoy a fresh burrito. As always, the Clean Sweep relies on the help from Clear Creek Disposal to pick up trash bags from around the valley after the event is over.
Once registered, volunteers were given gloves and trash bags and marked places on a map of where they were dispatched for the three-hour cleanup. The ERC encouraged teams to dress in costumes and chronicle any unusual items they found.
Reagan plays baseball for Wood River Baseball Association, so he decided to wear his jersey and hat. His teammate, Clive Freytag, along with brother, Otis, who plays for the 12U Rough Riders and their little brother, Andy, also volunteered to pick up trash out Indian Creek Road.
“Next time when you choose to go to a grocery store, consider bringing reusable bags, said Otis, 11. “We found so many plastic bags on the road.”
Reagan and I decided to start at the ball field and work our way back to the other side of the parking lots. It was a dreary morning, but Reagan and I had a fun time timing each other and running around looking for the most interesting pieces of trash. We saw thousands of worms coming out of the ground and cracks in the concrete. If only we were going fishing soon, it would have been free bait!
After we were done, Reagan and I took a step back and realized how much better the fields looked without the trash.
“Why don’t people put things in trash cans?” he asked.
Seeing his face after a morning of hard work and how he made a small difference was worth it for me.
In addition, Reagan and his teammates from WRBA, families and community members from a number of businesses and nonprofits pitched in at Clean Sweep. Kerner said Zenergy, Black Tie Skis, Berkshire Hathaway, Trout Unlimited, Windermere Real Estate, Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, and the “I Have A Dream” Foundation participated in Ketchum and Hailey.
At sign-in, teams were entered in the event’s “Trash Challenge” in which they received one point for each member of their team, one point for each member dressed up, and one point for each full bag of trash picked up. Teams have until Friday, May 12, to send in photos of their members and/or costumes and trash bags collected. After the event, points will be tallied up valley-wide, and the winning team will be announced and highlighted on the ERC’s website on Wednesday, May 17. Winners of the raffle drawings will also be contacted individually by the ERC, Kerner said.
The ERC was founded in 1993 by a group of volunteer environmentalists that wanted to keep a clean valley. They provide the community with environmental education programs at the various schools in the Wood River Valley and after-school programs as well as summer camps. They also help connect people with volunteer opportunities like educating on recycling programs and their Pick Up for the Planet (PUP) program. The PUP programs sponsors dog waste bins, educational signage and baggies at local trailheads to keep trails and creeks clean.
For more information on their programs and events visit www.ercsv.org. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
A big thank you to everyone that participated in the Spring Clean Sweep. Your efforts are very much appreciated. As someone out on my bike almost every day, it is great to see our town cleaned up!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In