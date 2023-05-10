Clean Sweep

A volunteer picks up trash near Main Street in Hailey during the ERC’s Clean Sweep on May 6.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Beer and soda bottles, used face masks and grocery bags, candy wrappers and dirty socks—my son Reagan and I found them all at Nelson Field on Saturday, May 6, as part of the Environmental Resource Center’s 27th annual Clean Sweep event.

Each year as the snow melts away and the trash stays behind, the nonprofit enlists volunteers to scour the valley for litter as part of its long-tenured cleanup program.

We started the morning at Hop Porter Park in Hailey, along with the other teams getting registered. My son was very excited about the free doughnuts. There were three starting points for Clean Sweep: Hop Porter, the ERC office in Ketchum and Memorial Park in Bellevue.

Clean sweep

Teams have until Friday to submit photos for the ERC’s “Trash Challenge”
Clean sweep maps

Maps outline trash bag pickup locations during the ERC’s Clean Sweep on May 6.

