Volunteers from Zions Bank gather next to a fence they painted last week at a Hailey house owned by ARCH Community Housing Trust and used as an affordable-housing rental.
Nearly 20 bank employees and their family members painted the fence as part of the regional bank’s annual Paint-a-Thon service project to help low-income, elderly, disabled and veteran residents of Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.
The Hailey house was one of 36 worked on as part of the project by more than 2,200 volunteers throughout the week.
