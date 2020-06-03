The Sun Valley Museum of Art will offer two weeklong summer camps this year, one for younger kids entering grades three through five, and another for students in grades six through eight.
The Summer Art Camp for grades three through five fosters artistic skills, intended to get kids engaging creatively with their peers, exploring fun activities and producing original work. Campers will paint, draw and build with various materials, plus expand their artistic perspectives with various field trips.
For the older kids, SVMoA has queued up Middle School Art Week. The objectives are similar: to keep those creative gears grinding outside of the normal school year, provide an opportunity for some socialization and send the kids home at the end of the week with a strong portfolio of creations they can be proud of.
Like the younger group, these students will work in several media. Plus, they will have the opportunity to meet and learn from working professional artists.
SVMoA’s Visual Art Education Coordinator Susie Quinn Fortner will lead both sessions. Anyone with additional questions regarding either camp can direct queries to Fortner at squinnfortner@svmoa.org.
The Summer Art Camp will run from July 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Middle School Art Week will be conducted from July 20-24. Both programs will be held at the museum’s location in Ketchum—191 Fifth St. E.—and cost $300 for members of the Museum and $350 for nonmembers.
Call 208-726-9491 or visit svmoa.org for more details or to register.
