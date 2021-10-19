The Ketchum-based Spur Community Foundation dispersed $80,000 to five area nonprofits during its fall granting cycle, bringing its distributions over $1.8 million for the year so far, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Spur awarded grants to five of the 14 groups that applied this round. They are:
• $25,000 to ARCH Community Housing Trust to grow the organization.
• $25,000 to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley for general operations.
• $15,000 to Mountain Rides for a cargo trailer for its Safe Routes to School program.
• $10,000 to NAMI Wood River Valley to go toward a coordinator to work with the 5B Suicide Prevention Alliance.
As of Monday, Oct. 18, the foundation had distributed $1,880,912, Spur said in a news release. Of that, $534,412 were “discretionary grants,” meaning they were selected by Spur, and not tied to donor-advised funds.
Spur’s next grant application window closes on Nov. 22. To be eligible, a nonprofit must offer “substantive programs that benefit the local community,” the foundation stated. For more information, go to www.spurfoundation.org.
