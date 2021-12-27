The Idaho State Department of Education has picked Alturas kindergartener Alyse Arial as one of seven winners in its annual Holiday Card Contest.
Arial’s drawing of a snow globe was the judges’ favorite submission by a kindergartner. Judges picked winners at every grade level from kindergarten through sixth grade. This year, 750 students submitted entries.
“Winners were selected for each grade level, and the outpouring of colorful, imaginative art made it very difficult—although fun—for judges to narrow the field,” the State Department of Education said on its website.
Siena Elementary fifth-grader Oliver Hendrick won the overall award for his portrait of Santa on his sleigh.
“Oliver’s imagery of Idaho Santa and reindeer gliding above trees and homes across a snowflake-studded sky is both unique and traditional, a lovely holiday greeting,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a statement.
Here are the rest of the winners:
- Kindergarten: Alyse Arial, Alturas Elementary
- First Grade: Sri Avanthika, Collister Elementary
- Second Grade: Alayna Belnap, Ammon Elementary
- Third Grade: Liam Clifford, Borah Elementary
- Fourth Grade: Sam Green, Bryan Elementary
- Fifth Grade: Oliver Hendrick, Siena Elementary
- Sixth Grade: Birklee Burtenshaw, Terreton Elementary
To see all the winning artwork, go to www.idahoednews.org/news/west-ada-fifth-grader-wins-state-holiday-card-contest/.
