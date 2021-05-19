If a high school student recently came up and offered you $100, with no strings attached, you were most likely approached by a member of the Flourish Foundation’s Compassionate Leaders Program.
And the chances are you turned the money down.
For four years, the nonprofit Flourish Foundation has matched funding with these students’ own contributions and instructed them to go ask people they don’t know if they know someone who could use the money. The drill is part of a weekly workshop based on altruism—and the kids usually find out giving is not as simple as it seems.
“There is always some trepidation or apprehension on the part of the students,” said Compassionate Leaders Program Director Noah Koski.
This year, six students in separate pairs tried their best to give away the money. On two occasions the money was accepted. Four times it was refused. After the experiment, students were debriefed back at the Flourish headquarters and office on Airport Drive in Hailey.
“Some people thought there must be a catch, or a hidden camera. Others thought it might be a social experiment,” Koski said. “The students find out that it often can be difficult to accept generosity.”
Koski began working for Flourish as a travel chaperone on trips to India and Morocco where students worked on community philanthropy projects while gaining new perspectives on life. For the last six years he has headed up the Compassionate Leaders Program, encouraging what he describes as “kind mischief” for adolescents.
“The idea is to do something that is exciting and little scary,” Koski said. “Not in the way of skiing over a jump, but something that supports someone else’s well-being.”
Koski said it’s “thrilling” for the students to approach strangers with money and have no idea what it will be used for.
“They have no idea where it’s going and if it will go to the so-called ‘right place.’ The gift is also anonymously given, so it removes them personally from the equation. They learn to just rejoice in someone else’s happiness. One of the questions we ask the students afterward is, can you envision receiving also as a gift?”
The Compassionate Leaders Program gathers about 50 high school juniors and seniors each year at a cost of $300—scholarships available—for weekly events and lessons centered around themes designed to enhance patience, emotional regulation, inner value and other qualities.
“We want them to explore ways to transform their inner lives so they can transform their outer lives,” Koski said. “There is no dogma at all, and we are distinctly secular in our approach.”
The Flourish Foundation was established by yoga teacher Ryan Redman.
Under COVID restrictions, the program is staying closer to home. This summer participants will take camping trips to the Sawtooth and Frank Church-River of No Return wilderness areas to build and maintain trails.
“There is an environmental stewardship component,” Koski said. “And they will be clearing the way for more people to enjoy our public lands.”
