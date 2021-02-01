The Alliance of Idaho, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the human rights of immigrants in Idaho, is hosting two free virtual events this week highlighting its work, one artistic and the other a tax workshop.
On Monday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. Alliance Executive Director Sarah Sentilles will be in conversation with Sun Valley Museum of Art Curator Courtney Gilbert to discuss the “Let There Be” project, a collaborative artistic endeavor developed with another Idaho nonprofit, the Lee Pesky Learning Center. Artists Anna Fidler, Heather Watkins and Mika Aono Boyd all contributed to develop large abstract representations of a passage from Sentilles’ book “Draw Your Weapons,” which particularly inspired Alan Pesky. The project turns language into visual art, highlighting how words can evolve into actions. It is presented as part of SVMoA's "Deeds Not Words" Big Idea project.
Pesky, Fidler, Sentilles and Watkins will all be in conversation with Gilbert Monday night to go over the project. The program is presented free, but registration is required via www.svmoa.org. The nonprofits will be accepting donations as part of this fundraising event to benefit the work of both The Alliance of Idaho and the Lee Pesky Learning Center.
The Alliance is also partnering with La Posada for a free community workshop about filing taxes. The workshop will be presented Tuesday, Feb. 2, via Zoom at 6 p.m. Robert Wunderle, CPA, of La Posada, will discuss changes to the Federal Stimulus and other ways in which the tax process has changed recently. He will also go over some basics and discuss La Posada's free tax clinic.
People may also submit specific questions directly to ensure the workshop addresses the most pressing issues. One can submit in either English or Spanish to Becky Lopez at becky.alliance@gmail.com. To sign up for the workshop and receive the Zoom link, email that address.
