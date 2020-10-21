Flocks of sheep have been making their way down south for the winter, reaching Croy Canyon on Saturday. COVID-19 may have scuppered the annual celebrations of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival, but the wooly animals themselves won’t mind that as they continue to plod along the same old route they have for generations.
typical, the ketchum city council is right up front in this picture.
