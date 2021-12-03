2021 Ketchum Christmas Tree Lighting
Express photo by Willy Cook

Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw—and a friend from the North Pole—presided over the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at a packed Town Square Wednesday evening. As cocoa flowed, Santa fielded questions about reindeer, elves and toys while children dropped letters destined for his workshop in a nearby mailbox. Missed this celebration? Hailey is scheduled to light its tree by City Hall at 4:30 p.m. today, Dec. 3. Express photo by Willy Cook

