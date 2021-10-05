Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw and Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin cut the ribbon—or, rather, decouple the hose—to christen the city’s new fire station on Monday, Oct. 4.

The department moved into the new 14,500-square-foot Saddle Road structure late last month. The building, which was financed by a $11.5 million bond passed by voters in 2019, came in $500,000 under budget, Bradshaw said.

“I think with this building, we have set the standard for being a leader in sustainable practices,” Bradshaw said. “I have to thank all of the [city] council for continuing to push to make sure we achieve those goals.”

