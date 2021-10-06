21-10-06 BLESSING OF THE Animals 2 Roland.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

Rev. Kathleen Bean, associate rector of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, blesses Olivia at Festival Meadows in Sun Valley on Sunday, Oct. 3. A smattering of critters showed up for the annual Blessing of the Animals, including dogs, cats and a relatively subdued rooster named Little Buddy. “It was a great day celebrating God’s creation with four-legged and two-legged creatures,” Rev. Jonah Kendall, St. Thomas’ rector, told the Express.

Load comments