The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Will Hausmann airs it out over Roundhouse Slope during the Sun Valley Freestyle Spectacular last weekend. More than 90 skiers from across the west competed on Bald Mountain—and none did it better than local SVSEF Freestyle Teamer Erik Babcock, who took first overall in both the Sunday single and dual events. For full coverage, see Sports, Page 17 of the printed edition.

