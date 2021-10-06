Several local architects were honored on their home turf Sept. 23-24 when American Institute of Architects (AIA)-Idaho Chapter held its 2021 Awards Program at The Argyros in Ketchum.
Executive Director of AIA Idaho Anna Foster helped organize the affair.
“Idaho Design Awards celebrates the incredible work of our architects, and I am honored to share the winners’ names,” Foster said. “In our fastest growing state, the design community has the answers, and I encourage the public and local officials to talk to the local architects when making decisions important to their community.”
In the Commercial Architecture Category, Boise’s Pivot North Architecture won a Citation for their Front Street Garage. McCall’s VY Architecture won an Honor Award for their Energy Seal.
In the Public Realm Category, Ketchum’s Michael Doty Associates won an Award of Merit for The Argyros Performing Arts Center. Boise’s Cole Architects won an Honor Award for their Fire Station No. 8.
In the Single Family Residential Architecture Category, Twin Falls’ Williams Partners Architects won an Award of Merit for their Snake River Gorge. Ketchum’s Farmer Payne Architects won a Citation for their Sage Residence. Michael Doty Associates won an Honor Award for their Shaw Mesa Family Retreat in Custer County.
In the Architect as Client Category, Sun Valley’s De Reus Architects won an Award of Merit for their Bigwood Residence.
In the Renovation, Adaptive Reuse and Preservation Category, Michael Doty Associates won an Award of Merit for their Fox Hollow Gulch Residence. Twin Falls’ Pivot North Architecture won an Honor Award for their Elks Lodge Renovation.
In the Special Awards, VY Architecture won the Commercial, Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Award for their energy seal. Blaine County Architect Jack Smith FAIA won the Best Use of Idaho Wood Residence for their Kanzan House.
“Architects are uniquely positioned to solve problems and positively impact three of the most pressing issues facing our communities: climate crisis, public health and equity,” Foster said.
