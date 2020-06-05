After The Advocates’ annual fundraiser party was canceled during the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization, like many other nonprofits in the valley, has turned to alternate forms of fundraising.
Last year, the Black and White Soirée drew about 200 guests who donated more than $300,000 to support the Advocates’ operational budget. This year donors are asked to provide funding from a distance. Their contributions will be represented by brightly colored ribbon placed in trees at Memorial Park, 580 N. Main St. in Ketchum.
The new Color Our World fundraiser is designed to draw donors committed to The Advocates’ vision of a “compassionate community, free from emotional and physical abuse,” according to a statement from the organization.
Each donation will be represented by a brightly colored ribbon placed in trees at Memorial Park from June 19-26. The announcement states that donors to The Advocates have agreed to match every donation up to $75,000. The goal of the campaign is to raise $150,000. Raffle items include trips to Jackson Hole and Mexico, Sun Valley season ski and parking passes and a brewing session and party at Warfield Distillery.
“Without the fundraiser party overhead costs, all donations will go 100 percent to our services and to supporting The Advocates,” Director of Development Shannon Nichols said.
In 2019, the Advocates provided protection and shelter for almost 900 people and pets whose lives were impacted by physical or emotional violence. The nonprofit’s 16 transitional housing units in Hailey offer a safety net between its crisis shelter, which can house up to 24 (currently less due to coronavirus safety protocols) and permanent housing for those who are “working toward independence and breaking the cycle of violence,” the press release states.
About 45 percent of the organization’s $1.2 million budget usually comes from the Soirée event. The rest comes from other donations. Each year, the Advocates provides safe sanctuary for victims of domestic abuse, answers thousands of calls for assistance and support and provides community outreach.
The Advocates is active in Blaine, Lincoln, Custer and Camas counties.
To learn more or donate, visit The Advocates’ website at theadvocatesorg.org or call 208-788-4191.
