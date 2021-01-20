During the winter months, the Hailey Rodeo arena transforms into a massive, multi-use outdoor ice rink, open to the public. The offering is popular every year, as children and families enjoy a little hockey practice and free skating. This year, the outdoor option provides an extra allure amid ongoing COVID-19 safety concerns. The adjacent Campion Ice House is open with some new rules and precautions in place. Both the ice house and rodeo rink are operated by the nonprofit Hailey Ice, Inc. Visit haileyice.org to learn about the facilities, safety measures, programs and more.
