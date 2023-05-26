21-06-02 memorial Day Hailey cemetery 7 Roland.jpg

An honor guard from the Mountain Home Air Force Base raises the flag at the Hailey Cemetery on Memorial Day in 2021.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Memorial Day is being turned into Memorial May, a month-long celebration for those in the Armed Forces who have sacrificed their lives to serve the United States, as well as for first responders.

The celebrations in the Wood River Valley started last week with the Ketchum Fire Department, in partnership with Higher Ground USA, hosting tours of the fire trucks, safety demonstration, kids crafts, free hot dogs and drinks, and the Piper Reed Memorial Workout on May 19.

Higher Ground USA, based in Hailey, is a recreational therapy program for veterans, first responders and children with disabilities.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments