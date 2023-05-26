Memorial Day is being turned into Memorial May, a month-long celebration for those in the Armed Forces who have sacrificed their lives to serve the United States, as well as for first responders.
The celebrations in the Wood River Valley started last week with the Ketchum Fire Department, in partnership with Higher Ground USA, hosting tours of the fire trucks, safety demonstration, kids crafts, free hot dogs and drinks, and the Piper Reed Memorial Workout on May 19.
Higher Ground USA, based in Hailey, is a recreational therapy program for veterans, first responders and children with disabilities.
“It’s important to bring awareness to the next generation for those who defend our freedoms, and carrying the legacy of why we have our freedoms,” said Erin Rheinschild, executive director of Higher Ground USA.
During the event, a bus from Carry the Load rolled into the parking lot, which featured pictures of fallen servicemen and women, as well as first responders.
“I carry my grandfather and father with me during these events, and we want to honor those who make this sacrifice,” said Beau York, a firefighter with the Dallas Fire Department. I like getting out around the country to honor the fallen.”
York first said he declined to work with Carry the Load, but after looking into the mission statement and learning what they stand for, he couldn’t say no. He has now volunteered his time for the past eight years with the organization.
“I take vacation time to do this, because it means that much to me,” York said.
Founded by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley, Carry the Load works to bring all Americans together to participate in honoring our nation’s heroes every day. At the end of the event, everyone walked to the Ketchum Cemetery with partners from the organization.
Those wishing to decorate the graves of local servicemen and women with flags and carnation may come to the Hailey Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 26.
“We are honored to be able to have a ceremony that recognizes all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to this nation. It’s a time we can thank them for their service and freedoms they have given us,” said Geegee Lowe of the Hailey Memorial Day Committee.
The annual Hailey Memorial Day Ceremony will take place this year at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at the Hailey Cemetery. The event will honor veterans and active military. A memorial wreath will be placed on the Blaine County Veterans monument in the Hailey Cemetery, and flags from the individual branches of the Armed Services will fly from dawn to dusk.
The Mountain Home Air Force Base Honor Guard will be in attendance for the event.
After the event there will be an appreciation luncheon from noon-1 p.m. at the Upper Big Wood Grange 192 at 609 S. 3rd Ave., Hailey.
The American Legion David Ketchum Post 115 will host their annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Ketchum Cemetery on Monday at 11 a.m. The event will include guest speaker Tom Tierney.
Redfish Lake is hosting the 13th annual Redfish Lake Lodge Memorial Run, a U.S. Forest Service permitted event, on Saturday, May 27, which is already sold out for 500 participants. All races will begin and end at the Redfish Lake Lodge. For more information on next year, visit redfishlake.com/redfish-lake-lodge-marathon. ￼
