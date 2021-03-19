The Mountain Humane animal shelter east of Hailey in Croy Canyon has been running on a tighter budget since it cut seven staff positions and nearly $1 million from its budget in 2019. Those tough decisions paid off in 2020, with the nonprofit solvent despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent year-end report.
“Cutting those positions was very difficult and very necessary,” Executive Director Annie McCauley said. “We were operating on a lean budget even before the pandemic.”
Mountain Humane spent $2.3 million in 2020 against $2.8 million in total annual revenue, report issued by the nonprofit shows. A little more than $2.4 million of that revenue came from donations.
Two rounds of Paycheck Protection Program loans from the Small Business Administration were “very helpful” in making ends meet, McCauley told the Express, “especially since we were unable to have our annual Dog Days fundraiser last summer due to COVID.”
McCauley said the organization’s budget for 2021 is $2.5 million, the same amount budgeted in 2017, before the shelter’s new $16 million building went into operation.
Mountain Humane provides an array of services to Blaine County residents, including pet adoptions, lost and found, rabies suppression, animal sheltering, pet licensing, volunteer and foster opportunities, dog training classes, community outreach and affordable veterinary services.
Last year, 1,864 dogs and cats received care at the shelter according to the report, and on-site veterinary clinic at Mountain Humane conducted 4,266 medical procedures. These included 1,067 spayed/neuterings, 2,358 vaccinations and the implanting of 360 microchips to identify cats and dogs.
Meanwhile, over 500 animals found permanent homes. Seventy-eight percent of those pets came from shelters and communities around Idaho. Twenty-two percent were flown in from the shelter’s airplane-supported Dog Is My Copilot program, mostly from California and Texas.
While the shelter saw a dramatic increase in “pet fostering” last year, McCauley said the number of pet adoptions decreased because the facility was closed for two months and no animal transfers were available at that time.
“There was so much success nationally in adoptions that there is now a shortage of adoptable pets in the country,” McCauley said. “This is due in part to successful spay-neutering programs and a surge in adoptions during the pandemic. The animals that would normally be available this time of year are already gone. The dogs we get in are flying out the door.”
McCauley said special gifts during the pandemic made it possible to distribute 14,180 pounds of pet food through The Hunger Coalition. But, she said a new issue the shelter is facing is a shortage of “pet-friendly housing.”
“If landlords allow pets, they often attach huge fees or higher rent,” she said. “Our pet retention program grant would provide money to cover the additional rental fees, in effect provide a subsidy for them.”
These days, McCauley expects the shelter to house 40-50 animals at a time, rather than the 60-70 it housed prior to the pandemic. She said the extra kennel space will be used for several short-term boarding programs.
For more information, go to mountainhumane.org.
