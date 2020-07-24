For the past several days, the comet NEOWISE has been visible to the naked eye for many amateur astronomers in the valley. The comet was only discovered on March 27, 2020, and based on its trajectory, it won’t be visible again from Earth for another 6,800 years, so make sure to take advantage of this window before it passes. The best time to see the comet is just after sunset. Get outside and look north—like in this shot, from Dollar Mountain overlooking Sun Valley.

