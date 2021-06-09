21-06-09 Carey graduation 2 Roland.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

The Carey School kicked off graduation season on Friday, June 4, as 23 seniors walked across the stage of the school’s Blue Gym. Further north, the Sun Valley Community School followed suit on Sunday, June 6, returning to its traditional pomp and circumstance at the Sun Valley Pavilion. Three more high schools will confer diplomas on Friday, June 11: The Sage School, Silver Creek High School, and the valley’s largest, Wood River High School. Visit mtexpress.com for more coverage of the Class of 2021.

