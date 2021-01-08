First baby
Photo courtesy of St. Luke’s Wood River

Proud mother Amy Clegg holds her newborn daughter, Hazel LeeAnn Clegg, the first baby born at St. Luke’s Wood River in 2021, as father Austin Clegg and Dr. Rhonda Robbins offer support. Hazel was born at 3:10 p.m. on Jan. 3, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and measuring 19.25 inches long. Hazel is the Cleggs’ third child. All New Year’s babies born at St. Luke’s received a St. Luke’s onesie and a blanket. This year, St. Luke’s Wood River also provided a special gift basket for the first baby born in 2021. One of the items Hazel received was a cuddly teddy bear that she will bring home to Stanley, where she will meet her two brothers.

