Bellevue resident Tommy Farr turned 100 years old Saturday and was honored with a parade led by the Bellevue Fire Department and the Hailey Police Department. More than 100 cars filled with friends and well-wishers filed by Tommy in his front yard on Bay Horse Road in Bellevue. Farr was born in Mount Hamill, Iowa in 1920 and started his first career as a 19-year-old airplane mechanic in the Army Air Corp. He caught the flying bug, became an Air Corp pilot and was credited with 65 missions over France, Belgium and Germany during World War II. Farr moved to the Wood River Valley in the late ’60s. Locals remember Farr as a teacher, a founder of the Senior Connection in the early ’80s and as the District Ranger at the Ketchum Ranger District from 1972-1980. Kurt Nelson, who holds that position now described Farr as “a really nice man and a perfect gentleman.” As a key to longevity, Farr mentioned trying to avoid stress by taking things day-to-day and year-by-year.
10/10/20 Happy birthday to a wonderful warm thoughtful man who is first to acknowledge and know the names of everyone he comes in contact with. I'm glad you got your parade Tommy, you deserve it.
